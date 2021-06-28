Jurgen Klopp’s disdain for a formation won’t be changed by a £36 million signing to Liverpool.

From hunger to feast, it’s been a long journey. Liverpool are expected to have a plethora of healthy centre-backs when pre-season training begins next month, after struggling to find one for stretches of last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s options will be bolstered by Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million arrival, as well as the projected return to fitness of long-term injured trio Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, who helped secure third place and a Champions League berth at the end of the season, are still in the squad.

When you add in Ben Davies and up-and-comer Billy Koumetio, Klopp should be able to avoid the problems that caused Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to play in the backline last season.

If all eight of those defenders are still at the club when the transfer window closes at the end of August, it will be a surprise.

However, regardless of how many remain in the Liverpool squad next season, Klopp is unlikely to change his system to accommodate another centre-back.

Consider what the Reds leader said earlier this week about Germany coach Joachim Low’s insistence on using a three-man defense at Euro 2020.

Klopp told MagentaTV, “It’s a little uncomfortable to judge since every coach has the freedom to make their own judgments.”

“However, with this team, I would play in the back four. I’m not a big fan of the system (back three).”

During his five-and-a-half years in charge at Liverpool, he demonstrated this. Only twice in his 318 games as manager has Klopp begun a game without a flat back four.

Both tactical shifts were prompted by injuries, absences, and a lack of conditioning.

The first, in April 2017, saw 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold line up at right wing-back while 17-year-old Ben Woodburn partnered Divock Origi in attack in a 3-5-2.

Both youngsters were substituted at the break as Liverpool trailed 1-0 with their replacements, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, each scoring in the second half to transform the game and keep the Reds on track for Champions League qualification.

The second occasion came eight months later during the following season when Liverpool lined up. Summary ends.