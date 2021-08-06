Jurgen Klopp’s choice is complicated by Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott, but Kostas Tsimikas gets it right.

Despite the fact that two friendlies remain, Jurgen Klopp is likely to have a fair idea of who will line up for Liverpool when the real thing kicks off against Norwich City in less than nine days.

With the exception of one crucial area, that is. The center of the field.

With Jordan Henderson still yet to play a ball this pre-season, Thiago Alcantara nursing a persistent thigh issue, and Gini Wijnaldum long gone, Fabinho, who glided through half an hour in Thursday’s second win against Bologna, is almost a given.

James Milner has done a good job deputizing in the defensive midfield post – he played in the opening victory over the Italian side – but it will be difficult for him to reproduce that in the Premier League’s cut and thrust.

Instead, Milner will almost definitely be one of five players battling for the last two starting positions at Carrow Road, with Henderson’s lack of minutes implying that he will be relegated to the bench.

While Naby Keita was quiet against Bologna, he has impressed this summer and is set to compete with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a more aggressive role. Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled early on against the Italians but became significantly more dangerous as the game progressed.

However, the contest for central supremacy between the two youngest members of the engine room is undoubtedly more compelling.

Harvey Elliott started alongside Milner and Keita once more and, while not as impressive as in previous appearances, did little wrong. Curtis Jones, on the other hand, was more involved in the second game and will be hoping that his more experience pays off.

Klopp has always used a horse-for-course approach in midfield, with the composition varying based on the opposition and who is selected in important roles elsewhere.

And the Reds’ upcoming friendly against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna at Anfield could impact the manager’s final choice. Those midfield positions are still up for grabs.

On television, Liverpool fans had to rub their eyes and wonder if they had accidently tuned in to a Manchester United match.

