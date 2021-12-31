Jurgen Klopp wishes former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a happy birthday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has wished Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, a happy birthday.

On New Year’s Eve, the Scot turned 80, and football players and managers sent him notes to commemorate the occasion.

Given the long-standing rivalry between Liverpool and United, Klopp took time out of his pre-Chelsea press conference to wish Sir Alex a happy birthday and to call notice to Liverpool assistant Pete Krawietz’s birthday.

“I know it’s Sir Alex Ferguson’s birthday today,” the German stated in an interview with Sky Sports News. “So happy birthday Sir Alex, it’s a big one.”

“And my assistant Pete Krawietz celebrates his 50th birthday today, so there’s another huge football brain with a significant birthday.”

Ferguson has always admired Klopp and predicted his success when he took control at Anfield in 2015.

He stated, ” “Well, it’s a good meeting. He is someone I admire.

“Through our encounters at [FIFA] coaches’ workshops in Geneva, I’ve gotten to know Jurgen rather well.

“He’s a strong personality, extremely powerful, very stubborn, and driven, and his performances, and his career at Dortmund, were brilliant rises to the top, and I believe he’ll do very well.”

“I don’t enjoy saying that because I’m scared about it being Liverpool, but he’ll do OK.”