Jurgen Klopp will not be surprised if Liverpool’s £36 million deal is kept on hold.

During a busy and at times traumatic afternoon for Liverpool, it was easy to overlook it.

The 78th minute of their 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, though, demonstrated why £36 million signing Ibrahima Konate has yet to make an appearance for the Reds.

And it’s all because to Joel Matip’s fantastic performance.

Accepting a pass from Virgil van Dijk some 20 yards inside his own half, Matip identified a gap into which he marched purposefully before throwing inside to Sadio Mane and continuing to the fringe of the area, annoyed when the return pass didn’t arrive.

The defender had only moved a few yards when the ball was returned to him by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who then turned into space 25 yards from goal and played an exquisite pass around the corner to Diogo Jota before trotting back to his usual defensive position.

Harvey Elliott claims to have been shown a red card and responds to Pascal Struijk’s apology.

That attacking burst was enough for social media to quickly brand Matip as the next Ronaldinho, a number 10 who plays center-back. There is no context. Joel Matip, a parody Twitter account dedicated to the defender’s unusual personality, was equally enthusiastic.

Leeds had been reduced to ten men at this point, and Liverpool had cleverly used their numerical advantage by forcing the opponents to submit.

But it was a clear indication of the Cameroonian’s self-assurance. Against Leeds, no Liverpool player tried more passes, and none were more accurate.

Matip had already made one beneficial forward push that afternoon, when he brought the ball out of defence and invited Alexander-Arnold to cross for Mohamed Salah to score.

The 30-year-offensive old’s tendencies aren’t the reason he’s back in the heart of Liverpool’s defense as perhaps their greatest centre-back at the moment, imperious in helping the Reds keep three clean sheets in their first four Premier League games.

Last month, there was a first-half stumble against Romelu Lukaku. Matip, on the other hand, had subdued the Chelsea striker by the end of the game.

And that game highlighted an issue that Matip – and, indeed, whoever partners Virgil van Dijk – has grappled with for a long time. “The summary has come to an end.”