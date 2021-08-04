Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, has signed a new contract as he continues to innovate in the training room.

Thomas Gronnemark, Liverpool’s throw-in coach, has signed a new contract with the club.

After being called by manager Jurgen Klopp to join the team ahead of the 2018/19 season, the former Danish athlete began working with the Reds.

Since then, Gronnemark has remained with the club and has shown to be a vital asset.

In addition to working with the Reds, the Dane has also worked with Ajax and FC Midtjylland in the game.

Some questioned his selection at Liverpool at first, but his engagement with the squad has aided in the development of positional awareness among players as well as the development of match strategy to seek marginal benefits.

Gronnemark announced his ongoing involvement with Liverpool on social media, writing: “Proud to say you I have signed a new contract with Liverpool FC for my 4th season with the club.”

“I cherish every moment spent with all of these wonderful folks.

“I appreciate everyone’s support from all across the world. That means a lot to me.”

The 45-year-old praised Klopp for his ambition to always improve and create new ways to win during an interview with the Athletic in 2019.

He described Jurgen as a “innovator.”

“He’s a leader who admits he doesn’t know everything and is open to learning from anyone who can help the club advance.

“If you have a boss who demands total control and believes he knows everything, it will have an impact on the employees.”