Jurgen Klopp tests positive for COVID and will miss Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

Following a probable positive COVID-19 test, Jurgen Klopp will be placed in isolation for a period of time.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be experiencing moderate symptoms following a test at the club’s AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, which he held through Zoom on Friday.

As a result, Pep Lijnders, the Reds’ assistant manager, will take charge of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea, as the Reds look to bounce back after losing to Leicester City and drawing with Tottenham Hotspur in their last two Premier League games.

With as many as three first-team stars certain to be suspended, Klopp becomes the latest member of the Liverpool camp to test positive.