Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool selection allegations following the ‘hated’ Diogo Jota issue.

Jurgen Klopp has reacted angrily to suggestions that he must make major changes to Liverpool’s lineup for Wednesday’s match against Porto.

The Reds welcome the Portuguese giants to Anfield in the Champions League, knowing that they have already qualified for the knockout stages after winning their opening four games in Group B.

After starting in a dead-rubber in Midtjylland in December of last year, an already-qualified Reds lost Diogo Jota for three months due to a knee injury.

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp already without a number of key players for the visit of Sergio Conceicao’s side, Klopp was asked if he will make any significant changes to the team that defeated Arsenal on Saturday evening.

“It’s so simple to sit there where you sit, or all the people who evaluate us, and say ‘leave him out, leave him out, leave him out,'” Klopp said, dismissing those views.

“Nobody can be hurt if we leave them all out and play with a team that isn’t a Champions League club — we don’t have enough players for that, by the way.

“But the first question (at the press conference) was about how much we value the competition’s integrity.

“To be honest, it’s really easy to sit in your chair and ask these types of questions.

“We need to put together a football team that has a chance to win.

“Diogo’s circumstance was really unlucky. I despised the fact that I had made the decision. But, if I had to do it all over again, would I make the same decision?” That is the only question to which I must respond. Yes, I would do it again because you require consistency.

“We can’t play football games like this with this lineup, then bring them back the next game with a lineup that has little chance of winning.

“Players require rhythm, among other things. I don’t think it’s fair of you to bring up an old tale about a player getting hurt.

“They’re all vulnerable to injury. Do I make the decision since it doesn’t matter who gets hurt in tomorrow’s lineup?” I can’t and won’t do it. In football, situations like this happen, and.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”