Jurgen Klopp reveals why he disliked Sadio Mane’s substitution for Liverpool.

Liverpool advanced for the Champions League last-16 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, and Jurgen Klopp claimed he “hated” his decision to substitute Sadio Mane.

Mane extended Liverpool’s lead at Anfield after Diogo Jota’s early strike, but he was replaced at halftime by Roberto Firmino after picking up a warning in the first half.

Atletico defender Felipe was sent off by referee Daniel Meikle after kicking Mane to stop a counter-attack.

Atletico Madrid will try to even the odds by having Mane ejected before making the painful decision to swap him for Firmino, according to Klopp.

Liverpool say their goodbyes to Luis Suarez in three easy ways.

Five outstanding performances against Atletico Madrid, and the midfielder makes an immediate impression.

Klopp remarked, “I think everyone in the stadium expected them to try to get Sadio sent off.”

“And I believed it was the correct thing to do [to remove him].” Sadio was playing an excellent game, and I despised it more than you can imagine.

“I wasn’t concerned that Sadio couldn’t control his emotions; he was composed, but the problem is that when the ball is in the air, he challenges and the other player is knocked out.

“We all watched what certain Madrid players did in these situations, basically rolling over more and more to equalize the number of players.”

Let us know which Liverpool player made the biggest impression on you versus Atletico Madrid.

“It didn’t sit well with me, but I believe it was the right decision.”

“I didn’t see a red card, but I did see a yellow card, because his foot was high and it hit his Achilles.” As a result, it’s a red card.

“Do I want the opposing team to lose a player?” No. However, given the tight timeline, it’s critical to keep the game under control.

“I don’t think it has altered all that much, but it is a different game.”

“We’re in November, and we’re trying to play these games with maturity, but it didn’t work out because Bobby got hurt, which isn’t good.”

“Summary ends.” What transpired between Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson during full-time of Liverpool versus.