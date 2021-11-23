Jurgen Klopp reveals that after gaining confidence, Liverpool’s youngster ‘exploded overnight.’

Tyler Morton’s confidence “exploded overnight” after his Liverpool debut against Norwich, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Wirral-born midfielder made his senior debut in September, coming on for Naby Keita at half-time in a 3-0 win at Carrow Road in the Carabao Cup.

Since the summer, Morton has been on the periphery of the first-team picture, and he was part of the club’s pre-season tour of Austria.

The Academy product earned his Premier League debut against Arsenal on Saturday, and he might see action in the Champions League against Porto at home on Wednesday night.

Klopp may resort to the 19-year-old for the encounter against the Portuguese giants, with an injury-plagued Reds already qualified for the last 16.

“I’m not sure about tomorrow night,” Klopp stated.

“Tyler was with us in pre-season, and you could see his technical skills, but given how well-educated and well-behaved young people are, he wasn’t overconfident.”

“You could see him trying to adjust a little bit to what the first team was doing.”

“After that, we had a game where he was good, but not remarkable, and then he came on against Norwich and performed a fantastic game.”

“That made all the difference, and you could see how the confidence level skyrocketed the next day.” Tyler Morton 2021 was the real deal.

“It was a tremendously mature performance against Preston, and we’ve seen it in training as well.” It’s a fantastic example.

“We can talk a lot about these youngsters and let them practice with us, but if we don’t get them on the pitch…bringing them on in a game at the appropriate time has the greatest impact of all the things you can do to help them, and Tyler is a great example of that.”

“He’s in a good place right now – I’m very sure he’d say the same thing – and now let’s get to work.”

Takumi Minamino, who scored his first goal as a Liverpool player at Anfield last weekend, is one man who is pushing for a starting spot against Porto.

