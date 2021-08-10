Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Andy Robertson’s injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Andy Robertson’s injury was “fortunate.”

And the Scotland captain’s return after the international break in early September has not been ruled out by the Reds boss.

After injuring his right ankle in Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Athletic Club, Robertson was taken off just before halftime.

A scan on Monday revealed slight ligament damage, and Robertson was photographed leaving a local Merseyside hospital wearing a protective boot, as is customary for Liverpool players with similar injuries.

Klopp believes the Reds were fortunate not to have been without their crucial left-back for much longer, and he hinted at when Robertson might be able to return.

“Timeframe? Klopp told LFCTV, “Not really, but I think we got lucky with it.”

“Things could have gone a lot worse. You saw the footage, and it didn’t look good, but I believe we were fortunate.

“I’m not sure if he’ll return before or after the international break; it’s tricky in this circumstances, but it won’t be long.”

“But yeah, we have Kostas Tsimikas at the back, which is fantastic as well,” Klopp said after the Reds beat Osasuna 3-1 at Anfield to end their pre-season program.

Liverpool finished off a whirlwind pre-season that took them from two venues in Austria to Evian-les-Bains and back to Merseyside in style, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to add to Takumi Minamino’s opening.

“How Leighton Clarkson appeared when he was introduced!

” Klopp continued.

“He isn’t the tallest, but he has a strong heart and has played super football, so he can win challenges as a No.6.

“He may not be able to fly, but he can certainly play on the ground. Tonight, I really enjoyed it.

“It was excellent and exactly as it should be. The last line worked well together in defense, and the goals we scored were exceptional.

“We could have scored sooner; it was a fantastic pass from Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) to Taki (Minamino) that he couldn’t finish, but he did finish the following one.

“The second half was more difficult. I told the boys they needed to keep it more under control, mix up the rhythm, and clearly it.”Summary ends.”