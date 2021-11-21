Jurgen Klopp presents evidence of Liverpool’s midfield solution to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is ‘fortunate’.

At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has always preached the importance of rhythm.

And no one in the Reds’ team has ever beaten the drum louder than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s also for a good purpose.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would no doubt argue that his most outstanding performance in over 18 months came at the weekend when he assisted Liverpool in thrashing his previous side Arsenal.

After all, it was his third consecutive start for the Reds, something he’d only done once before – in January 2020 – since returning from a year-long layoff due to a major knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been highly involved in recent weeks, having played 70 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Brighton from the bench and also starting the Carabao Cup triumph at Preston North End.

It’s no surprise, then, that his performances have steadily improved over the course of that time.

While his assist for Sadio Mane’s header against Brighton last month was his first in the Premier League since December, it was Oxlade-whole Chamberlain’s performance at the weekend that truly inspired.

Klopp may have found onto a combination that allows Oxlade-Chamberlain to flourish by accident rather than purpose, his hand pressed by the recurring injury issues that left him with only three fully fit senior midfielders at the weekend.

It’s no secret that Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara work well together in the engine room, with Liverpool winning 11 of their last 12 games and drawing the other.

They created a solid foundation on Saturday, freeing Oxlade-Chamberlain from some defensive responsibilities and allowing him to play his natural style.

Fabinho and Thiago both had pass completion percentages in the 90s, but Oxlade-Chamberlain only had a 71 percent completion rate.

That, on the other hand, has never been one of his strong suits. Instead, his consistent forward carries assisted in pushing Arsenal’s defense back and creating space for other teammates.

In the 20 minutes following halftime, his constant pressing helped set the tone for a period in which Liverpool wrestled the game away from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Only Mohamed Salah had more shoots, Sadio Mane had more dribbles, Kostas Tsimikas had more tackles, and Virgil van Dijk had more successful aerial duels for Liverpool.

