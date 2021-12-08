Jurgen Klopp praises two other Liverpool players and comments to Tyler Morton’s performance.

Jurgen Klopp downplayed the importance of Tyler Morton after the teenager shone in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

Morton, who made his entire debut in the Champions League against Porto at home last month, was picked in the starting lineup for the Group B match against Milan.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi goals cancelled out Fikayo Tomori’s opener, while 19-year-old Morton’s performance in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino once again drew the attention.

Klopp was impressed with what he saw from Wirral-born Morton, but he tried to deflect attention away from a young youngster who was making only his fifth professional game.

“I don’t want to complicate his life any more than it already is, playing for a club like Liverpool at such a young age in a game like this with a performance like this,” Klopp added.

“I think we all need to settle down, but it was really wonderful tonight, and it was a lot of fun to watch the kid play.”

“His football brain was really superb tonight.”

“You have time for wonderful stuff if you are technically on that level, which he obviously is, and you have such good orientation.”

“On top of that, he was a fantastic defender against the other lads.”

“What Oxlade-Chamberlain and Taki performed in these half-spaces – Oxlade is in a fantastic form, but Taki is not in his natural position – I have to say the performance today was exceptional.”

Liverpool became the first English side in the Champions League to win all six group games, and Klopp celebrated his 50th match as manager of the Reds in Europe’s top league.

“Honestly, I don’t feel a lot of pride in football because I anticipate positive things to happen most of the time,” Klopp continued.

“But there was a lot of pride tonight, an incredible performance; I don’t mean that we won six games; I mean that this game was so good with so many adjustments.”

“It’s simple for me to make the changes, but the boys must have the confidence to show how excellent they are.”

