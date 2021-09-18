Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Sadio Mane after the Premier League record was broken, saying, “People forget.”

After Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal, Jurgen Klopp paid appreciation to his “great achievement.”

The Senegal international scored the first goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday to reach the milestone.

He became the 18th player to score 100 goals for Liverpool when he scored for the record ninth time against Crystal Palace to help the Reds win the Premier League.

In the second half, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita put the game out of reach, and Klopp praised his team following a hard-fought victory over the Eagles.

Mane, on the other hand, was the recipient of the majority of Klopp’s praise following his historic moment.

Klopp stated, “We were not here today to convey any type of signs to the outside world.”

“We came here to take on a very tough Crystal Palace side. It should come as no surprise that Mo scored. Sadio has now scored nine goals against Crystal Palace, which is incredible.

“It was his 100th goal for Liverpool, and Naby scored one of the most beautiful goals we’ve ever seen. We weren’t spectacular today, but we were competent.

“We knew we were in for a fight with Crystal Palace. I’m quite pleased with the performance.

“It was crucial with all the changes we had to make, including one we didnâ€TMt want to make, but Milly (James Milner) at right-back worked out incredibly well.

“People forget that around these 100 goals, Sadio also worked really hard, defended high, pressed high, and counter pressed,” Klopp continued.

“A hundred goals is just one number among many, but I’m ecstatic for him; it’s a huge milestone in this club’s illustrious history [because]just 18 players have ever scored 100 goals.

“These days, players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to, so I’m grateful I got to work with him for five years.”