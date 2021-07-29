Jurgen Klopp, Paul Pogba, and the £89 million truth about Liverpool’s transfer

When a Liverpool player is linked with Manchester United or vice versa, it’s easy to dismiss such claims and chalk it up to transfer madness.

After all, a player hasn’t crossed the divide between the two rivals since Phil Chisnall in 1964, with Sir Alex Ferguson adamantly preventing Gabriel Heinze from doing so in 2007.

Yet, this week, we saw one player make a similar choice, with 16-year-old Ethan Ennis rejecting a new deal with the Reds this summer in order to join Manchester United.

Although it’s not the same when you’re only an academy player, may Ennis have paved the way for the most high-profile of transfers down one of football’s most perilous roads?

When reading claims in France that Liverpool has been offered the chance to recruit Paul Pogba, it all depends on how many pinches of salt you have on hand.

According to Le10Sport, the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, has approached Reds officials to propose that the World Cup winner, whose contract expires in 2022, could be ready for transfer this summer.

PSG has been connected with the midfielder and appears to be a viable option if he leaves Old Trafford before the end of the season, but might he make the most unlikely of Premier League moves instead?

According to a source in France, while Liverpool officials have ruled out making an approach for Pogba, they may be interested in his services in January if the 28-year-old remains at Manchester United and refuses to sign a new contract.

On the one hand, any action makes no sense. The Reds already have an aging group, so bringing in a midfielder who will turn 29 in March and demand large pay, either on a free transfer next summer or by pressuring United into signing him in January, makes little sense.

However, a scenario like this is comparable to Liverpool’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara last summer, when club officials decided the opportunity to buy a true world-class talent was too good to pass up.

