Jurgen Klopp outlines what went wrong for Liverpool against West Ham in the second half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team were too impatient in their 3-2 defeat against West Ham United.

An early Alisson own goal put the Reds down, but Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized from a free kick.

However, goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma in the second half saw Liverpool lose control at the London Stadium.

Even though substitute Divock Origi cut the deficit in half late in the game, it wasn’t enough to keep the Reds’ unbeaten streak alive.

Klopp argued to reporters after the game that his team had been in command against the Hammers but had gone unstuck due to poor mistakes.

“I was absolutely in charge of the game in the first half,” the German claimed.

“We’re down 1-0 due to a set-piece. The equalizer was scored by us. We were in complete control and command of the game after scoring a fantastic goal.

“Obviously, West Ham has been playing excellent football this season, but today they were playing more like the old West Ham, going for set-pieces and counter-attacks.”

“So, except from one set piece, if my memory serves me correctly, where they scored the goal, we didn’t allow it happen in the first half.”

“Then we lost balls in the wrong locations in the second half, and in general, we lost more balls than in the first half.”

“They scored from a counter-attack and a set-piece, the second of which was very well-taken and a wonderful finish from Zouma, but none of that should have happened since we should have still controlled the game in the second half.”

“For some reason, it appeared to me that we had lost patience,” he said.

“Because we didn’t have enough clear-cut opportunities, we wanted to fix the wrong things.”

“Actually, we modified our passing way too soon. We have to do it higher up the pitch, where you are better protected, rather than in situations where we were losing balls.”