Jurgen Klopp offers a fitness update on six players ahead of Brentford, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

Six Liverpool players have been given fitness updates by Jurgen Klopp ahead of their weekend trip to Brentford.

For the midweek cup clash with Norwich, the Reds manager picked a much-changed lineup, giving several of his players a few extra days to heal.

Klopp said on Thursday that he expected Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino, who have both returned to training, to be in contention for the trip to West London.

The German coach also gave an update on whether Naby Keita, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara will be fit to play in the upcoming Premier League match, with all three players suffering from injuries.

Trent [Alexander-Arnold] was not hurt, although he was a little under the weather.

Klopp stated, “He’s back in training, he trained yesterday, and he’ll be fine.”

“Bobby [Firmino] has been training for two or three days now, so he is back in contention, to put it that way. In training, we utilized him as a bit of a ‘joker.’

“However, he will be in regular training, and we will have to decide whether or not to take him with us. Porto is unquestionably the best. We’ll have to wait and see with Brentford.”

After Klopp was unable to call upon Alexander-Arnold, as well as deputies Neco Williams and James Milner, Conor Bradley made his Liverpool debut at right-back against Norwich in midweek.

Naby Keita started the game at Carrow Road but was forced to leave with an injury at half-time, allowing teenager Tyler Morton to make his maiden outing in a Reds shirt alongside Curtis Jones.

With six players on his injury list, Klopp provided the most up-to-date information on the other four players’ progress as the Reds try to return to full strength against Brentford.

“James [Milner] was a lot like Trent, so he should be all right. Klopp told the club website, “I saw him sprinting around here, nobody told me otherwise – I assume he will be in training today.”

“Naby [Keita],” says the narrator.

