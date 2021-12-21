Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool escapes sanction from the Football Association for comments directed towards referee Paul Tierney.

The FA will not take any further action against Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his comments about referee Paul Tierney after Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Tierney was singled out by the Reds manager for a series of decisions made during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a late challenge on Andy Robertson in the first half of the game, Harry Kane was controversially spared a red card.

Tierney’s decision to assign Kane a yellow card was upheld after VAR reviewed the tackle and determined that he had not committed a ‘clear and apparent error.’

Klopp was further enraged when Robertson was sent off 13 minutes from time after Tierney had issued him a yellow card for his complaints in the first half.

Tierney was initially given a yellow card for a challenge on Emerson Royal, but after being told by VAR to review his pitchside monitor, he altered his mind and issued a straight red card to the Scotland captain.

Klopp was also dissatisfied after Diogo Jota was denied a penalty in the first half, and addressed Tierney on the pitch after the final whistle, saying, “I have no problems with other officials, only you.”

“There were clearly many other things that were crucial in this game,” Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers later told Sky Sports. “But some of these questions are best to ask Mr Tierney.”

Before continuing, he said: “Stronger, without a doubt. We can give Robbo a red card because this isn’t the most intelligent challenge he’s ever faced.

“But there’s no doubt about it, that’s a red card.” So we have a VAR sitting there, and he examines the Robbo case once more. That’s fine; that’s why he’s there. In the Kane predicament, what did he do?” And then there’s Diogo Jota’s penalty predicament. Mr Tierney believes Diogo stops on purpose in order to get the foul. If you want to shoot, you must come to a halt since you cannot shoot and run at the same time.

“It’s usually beneficial if you’ve already played football.” When you look at the circumstance again, where does he come to a halt? I’m the first.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”