Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool admits Roy Keane to a boxing fight and sings a Manchester United song.

Jurgen Klopp believes Roy Keane would defeat him in a boxing fight and has shown his affection for a Manchester United fan song.

The German arrived at Anfield with two Bundesliga crowns, a German Cup, and a Champions League final appearance on his resume.

The Reds finished in the top four of the Premier League in his first full season in charge, earning a spot in the Champions League qualifiers for the next season.

Klopp’s return to Europe’s top club competition was characterized by an incredible journey all the way to the final in Kiev, when Real Madrid defeated Klopp’s side.

After being beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City, the Reds would return to the Champions League final a year later, this time defeating Tottenham 2-0.

Before the big one, the Reds added the UEFA Super Cup and a first-ever FIFA Club World Cup to their trophy collection.

After finishing the 2019/20 season on top of the Premier League table, they were finally declared league champions after a 30-year wait.

And now, in a special #AskKlopp interview with Sky Sports, the Reds’ manager has been asked some unconventional questions.

One of the queries was whether he or Manchester United legend Kevin Keane would win in a boxing match.

And, without hesitation in response to the question, the Reds boss feels the former United and Republic of Ireland captain would win.

He stated, ” “Roy Keane, without a doubt. I’ve never punched somebody in my life, but with words, I think I have a shot. But no, considering the number of tackles Roy made over his career, I could never be so vicious.” While at the same time, the Liverpool manager said that his favorite Karaoke song is John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

He stated, ” “Take me back to my hometown, country roads. It appeals to me since it can be sung loudly. You don’t even need a good voice for this!” The song, on the other hand, is sung by Manchester United fans at games all around the world. “The summary has come to an end.”