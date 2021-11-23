Jurgen Klopp must make a big decision for Liverpool over a fantastic midfield tandem.

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Arsenal was a tremendous collective effort in which every single red shirt player contributed.

Five different players scored and/or assisted a goal, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain putting in the most pressures and Kostas Tsimikas putting in the most tackles.

The visitors didn’t have much going forward, but Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk did a good job defending when needed, and Alisson Becker saved three on-target attempts.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho led the way in terms of ball advancement, both making seven passes into the final third, the joint-most by any player on either side. The outcome maintained Liverpool’s outstanding record in midfield when that combination starts together.

Jurgen Klopp chose Thiago and Fabinho as two-thirds of his midfield trio for the 12th time, and it was the 11th time they were successful. The fact that only four of the games took played at Anfield adds to their accomplishments.

Last season’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, in which Liverpool had an injury-time winner ruled out by the VAR after enforcing the tiniest of offside margins, was the only game in which points were deducted.

Despite the fact that the result lost the duo a perfect record, the stats are still incredible. In the 12 games in question, the Reds have scored 31 goals and surrendered only five, while keeping nine clean sheets. They have also dominated the underlying statistics.

Such a strong run of form will have to come to an end at some time, but everything points to Fabinho and Thiago being the cornerstones of Liverpool’s midfield as soon as feasible. Who should accompany them is the question. Klopp will face a difficult task in selecting the third member for the core trio, since none of his existing alternatives have provided much proof so far.

Gini Wijnaldum joined the important partnership on six occasions last season, winning all six games, including victory over RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

And, while his record is no longer relevant as he works in Ligue 1, Liverpool have scored more goals. “The summary has come to an end.”