Jurgen Klopp must decide whether or not to keep Roberto Firmino, while Naby Keita’s future remains uncertain.

On Tuesday, Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season with a thrashing of Porto in the Champions League.

As the Reds thrashed their Portuguese opponents 5-1, Mohamed Salah and substitute Roberto Firmino both scored braces, while Sadio Mane also scored.

Liverpool play Premier League winners Manchester City in the final of seven games in 22 days on Sunday afternoon, capping up a frantic spell.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Jurgen Klopp’s first transfer target is Joel Matip, who is fuming.

‘Curtis Jones’ revolution at Liverpool is now complete.’

There will be some dissatisfaction. Liverpool failed to retain a clean sheet in Portugal, despite making a slew of substitutions midway through the second half.

Alisson Becker will start in goal again this weekend, but Andy Robertson’s much-improved performance against Porto should keep him ahead of Kostas Tsimikas in the left-back position.

Klopp must decide if Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk can play a third game in less than nine days, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate eagerly awaiting their chance.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold looking like he’ll be out, James Milner’s performance at right-back – and his early substitution – suggests he’ll start on Sunday. Another alternative is Neco Williams, who is currently back in stock.

Klopp made a point in Portugal of sticking with the same lineup that struggled in a 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday, despite Alexander-injury. Arnold’s

The midfield was made up of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones, who all put up strong performances.

Jones’ recent play makes him a strong favourite to preserve his place, while Naby Keita, who has had a fantastic start to the season, is pushing for a start.

With Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara sidelined, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came off the bench against Porto, is another option.

Klopp used all six of his forwards against Porto, with the first-choice triad scoring all three goals.

Klopp, on the other hand, must make a genuine judgment on who will attack alongside Salah.

Despite the fact that Diogo Jota did not score against his previous team, he put in a strong performance. “The summary has come to an end.”