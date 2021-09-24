Jurgen Klopp may have made the most crucial Liverpool debut of his career.

Over the course of Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool, he has given out several debuts, but only three players have scored on their first appearance.

Virgil van Dijk settled a Merseyside derby with a header at the Kop end, while Sadio Mane capped his debut with a magnificent goal against Arsenal. Mohamed Salah scored the first of his 44 goals in 2017/18 with a point-blank shot at Watford.

None of the Reds’ three League Cup debutants were able to add their names to this list, although they all performed admirably overall in the 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton both delivered strong performances, but it’s safe to say that 16-year-old Kaide Gordon drew the most attention. He did not let us down.

When speaking after the game, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers sounded pleased with Gordon’s performance.

Klopp stated, “Kaide is good, and he has a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to settle down, a lot of things to understand, but a lot of things are already there.”

“We are ecstatic to have him here, and we will treat him with respect. I’m [delighted]that he’s here; he’s a huge talent.”

During the match against the Canaries, the former Derby County teenager showed off a variety of skills.

Because of the eye-catching nature of much of his performance, Liverpool’s official video channel has even prepared a compilation of his touches for their subscribers.

When a young attacking player is thrown into the first squad, it’s normal to think that their major contribution will be to confuse defenders with their speed and try to get into the box to create chances and take shots.

While Gordon showed some of this at Norwich, his defensive work rate and ability to hold possession were certainly more remarkable, and may be more essential in terms of Klopp giving him more opportunities.

The young man’s first notable contribution was to press the home side’s centre-back Ben Gibson, driving the ball into touch in front of the roaring Liverpool supporters.

A few time afterwards, “The summary has come to an end.”