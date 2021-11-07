Jurgen Klopp makes one alteration to his starting lineup vs West Ham.

Andy Robertson has been recalled to Liverpool’s starting lineup for today’s Premier League match against West Ham United.

The only change from the 2-0 Champions League triumph against Atletico Madrid in midweek is the return of Robertson at left-back in place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to keep Joel Matip at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Alisson Becker in goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

With Jordan Henderson making his 300th league appearance for Liverpool, the midfield stays unchanged.

For the first time in 16 months, Fabinho is in the starting lineup, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes his second consecutive start.

Diogo Jota leads the line up front, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Thiago Alcantara and Tyler Morton, a teenage midfielder, are among the substitutes.

Liverpool will set a club record by going 26 games without losing in all competitions if they avoid loss. With a win, they will close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to one point.

