Jurgen Klopp makes a public comment on Liverpool manager Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard is ‘allowed’ to celebrate against Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp, but he hopes his team can avoid it.

On Saturday, the Reds face Aston Villa in the Premier League, marking Gerrard’s first return to Anfield in a professional position since leaving the club as a player in 2015.

Last month, the Liverpool icon took over as Villa manager from Dean Smith, and he has won three of his four games in charge thus far, with his only defeat coming in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Gerrard managed Liverpool’s Under-18s for a season before moving to Glasgow Rangers for three years before taking over at Villa Park.

And Klopp has drawn on his own experiences to provide insight into how the Reds’ Champions League-winning skipper may be feeling ahead of the weekend’s match.

In his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked, “It’s a wonderful story, and I can imagine a little bit how he’s feeling.”

“Stevie has a lot of coaching expertise; he’s been doing it for a long time and understands just how to approach games.”

“However, he has no notion how he’ll feel when he enters the stadium or the dugout.”

“I had that in a similar way when I went back to Mainz for the first time, or when I played against Borussia Dortmund for the first and last time with Liverpool.”

“It’s strange,” says the narrator. You like or love everyone you meet when you arrive, which isn’t always the case when you travel. It’s typically simple to be fiercely competitive.

“If I can manage it, Stevie can handle it.” He is pals with 99.99 percent of Liverpool’s employees, while the remaining 0.01 percent have never met him.

“I’ve never heard someone say anything bad about Steven Gerrard. He’s a fantastic man who’ll come here with the goal of winning a football game.

“They will go full throttle before and after we shake hands, and he will go full throttle.”

“I remembered scoring for Dortmund at Mainz, and then I forgot everything, even my Mainz experience.” I felt giddy with joy as if I were a devil.

“He’s free to do so.””

