Jurgen Klopp makes a phone call to employ a one-of-a-kind Liverpool coach after reading an article about him.

The phone call from Jurgen Klopp that changed the trajectory of his career has been remarked on by Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

The Dane, who has just signed a new one-year contract with the Reds, is now in his fourth season with the club and has helped develop new ways to turn around the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

Two of the most significant changes brought about by this appointment are the induction of swift counter-attacks and the prevention of possession turnovers, giving Liverpool the best opportunity of winning.

When the Reds first contacted Gronnemark three years ago, it came at an inopportune time for the 45-year-old.

The throw-in specialist missed Klopp’s call and was then taken aback when he checked his phone for an unread message.

Gronnemark told Liverpoolfc.com, “There was a voicemail message, so I went to the car to listen to it.”

“It was Jürgen Klopp – and thank goodness I was seated when I heard him!” “I tried to phone him back and he didn’t take it this time, which was probably good because my heart was pounding!” I said, despite the fact that coaching at some of the top teams had been a goal of mine. “My son Daniel, who is 19 and very into sports, was so pleased that we decided to go home so I could take the most important call of my life,” I went back into the shop and told my wife, who was as startled as I was. The phone suddenly rang as we were driving home. ‘It’s Jürgen!’ my wife said as she picked up the phone. ‘I stopped the car and we spoke, and he said: ‘I read an article about you in a German newspaper, we had a pretty fantastic season [in 2017-18], but we were absolutely awful at throw-ins, we lost it virtually every time.’

Liverpool had 45.4 percent possession on throw-ins under pressure, according to Tifo Football statistics, and was rated 18th out. “The summary has come to an end.”