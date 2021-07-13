Jurgen Klopp made a £10 million decision. Arsenal couldn’t help but show FSG his actual worth.

Arsenal is the most recent club to reveal the inner workings of its organization for the public’s amusement.

The Gunners will be the subject of the next installment of Amazon Prime Video’s “All or Nothing” series, which delves behind the scenes to deliver a warts-and-all look at the hardships and tribulations of a Premier League season.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have all invited Amazon cameras into their facilities to document the work and drama that goes into generating the product on the field.

After the success of the Man City documentary, Amazon was looking for a new subject for the next installment of their series, and with Liverpool being the team closest to challenging City’s dominance and having such a storied history and remarkable narrative behind their pursuit of Premier League glory, they were the ideal choice.

Amazon executives would have expected the Reds to respond with, “Where do we sign?!?” Indeed, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, were eager to work with the streaming behemoth for the documentary, believing that it would expand the club’s economic opportunities as well as its ability to portray the team to new audiences. They would have been acutely aware of the series’ popularity in America as US-based owners when covering the campaigns of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, and the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, the latter of which was owned by someone John W. Henry knew well, Jerry Jones.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, stood steady.

FSG had given Klopp the final say on whether or not the cameras could document the season’s highs and lows, a season that culminated in Champions League glory in 2019 and included one of the most memorable nights in Liverpool history, when the Reds overcame a 3-0 deficit in their semi-final with Barcelona to win 4-0 in the second leg on a memorable night under the Anfield lights.

Amazon had paid Man City £10 million for the rights to the documentary, which is the same amount that Spurs would receive in 2020 for a. The summary comes to a close.