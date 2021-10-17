Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, rejected Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi’s suggestions.

Jurgen Klopp has denied parallels between Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, describing how Liverpool’s teammates knew they’d watched another spectacular moment from Salah.

Salah’s latest goal-of-the-season contender came in the Reds’ 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday.

The forward’s remarkable overall performance has sparked new speculation that he has surpassed Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski as the finest player in the world.

When asked if Salah’s performances reminded him of Messi, Klopp responded, “He looks like Mo!”

He is in good physical condition. Bobby’s three goals were fantastic, and Sadio scored his 100th Premier League goal.

“While all of these stories are enjoyable, we must not neglect Mo’s performance.

“To be honest, it was an incredible performance.” That’s fantastic and extremely beneficial to us.

“The goal was fantastic, but if you look back a little further, you might find a goal against Watford at home that looks a lot like this one.”

“Obviously, he’s the type of guy who can pull off these feats.” So beneficial to our health!” Klopp also dodged the question of whether Salah’s goal was better than his miracle shot against Manchester City earlier this month.

He did, however, mention how the player’s teammates’ reaction highlighted another memorable occasion.

He asked, “Why should I compare two world-class goals?” “I like them both and, to be honest, I don’t want to miss them!” Clearly, they are not the same. The second one was a little more lively, with a larger room than this one.

“No one with regular feet, which includes the rest of us, can achieve any of these goals!” But it’s evident that he can do it, and that’s what makes it unique.

“You could tell by the way the team celebrated the goal that everyone knew it was something spectacular right away.”

“He is a top-class professional who enjoys training, both the physical and technical aspects of it,” Klopp continued. This is something he does in training as well.

"Our little issue is that we don't have a lot of time for training, so we normally just rest when we don't play." As a result, we don't see it as frequently in training as we would like."