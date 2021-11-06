Jurgen Klopp is concerned about two new issues that could affect Liverpool’s title hopes.

Because of the insatiable expectations of the television companies that broadcast Premier League matches, the top teams rarely play at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

It’s even rarer for all three teams in the title chase to do it at the same time, as happened last weekend.

Things were looking great for Liverpool at halftime. They led Brighton 2-1, while Chelsea was held at home by Newcastle and Manchester City was losing to Crystal Palace.

Despite the fact that the Reds had only gained one point towards the end of the game, Thomas Tuchel’s team scored three goals in the second half to take a three-point lead at the top of the table. There’s still a long way to go, but Liverpool appears to have squandered an opportunity.

As luck would have it, this week marks the two-year anniversary of a vital outcome in the Reds’ title-winning season of 2019/20, which occurred to fall on a Saturday afternoon when both they and City were playing.

Fanatical The games to which we’re referring are probably obvious to Kopites reading this. The reigning champions were at home to Southampton, while Liverpool were at Aston Villa.

Both title contenders were trailing at the time, but Kyle Walker scored in the 86th minute to put Pep Guardiola’s team ahead. Eight days before their return to Anfield, they were on the verge of trimming Liverpool’s lead in the table to three points, but late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane ensured the Reds kept their six-point lead.

Liverpool won five games that season in which they conceded the opening goal before winning, including games against Newcastle (twice), Tottenham, and Bournemouth. Despite having a considerably more difficult season last year, they still managed to win six league games after going behind 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won a total of 23 such matches since the start of his first full season in charge, more than any other team.

However, they have failed to win after falling behind by a goal this season, despite only having done it twice.

However, there was just one match. “The summary has come to an end.”