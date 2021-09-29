Jurgen Klopp has two new untouchables for Manchester City, but Firmino raises questions.

There can no longer be any doubt. Curtis Jones has gone from a struggling kid to a valuable part of the first-team squad.

Jurgen Klopp reaffirmed his claim that Liverpool “will have some fun” with the homegrown midfielder almost a year ago to the day after he ran the show in a comprehensive away cup triumph.

That day’s opponent was Lincoln City, and the competition was the Carabao Cup.

In the Champions League, Porto was a whole different proposition. Jones may be pleased with a major role in all five Reds goals in this latest romp at the Estadio do Dragao, despite failing to find the target.

Liverpool’s third goal was a great example of Jones’ abilities, as he robbed Sergio Oliveira of the ball within his own half before rushing forward and delivering a superb cross to Mohamed Salah.

The 20-year-old was able to flourish on the platform set in midfield by the outstanding Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson, who was making his 400th Liverpool game.

Given Jones’ success in the UEFA Youth League during his Academy days, the ease with which he has transitioned from Premier League to European competition should be expected.

And, after following up his Brentford performance with this recent spectacular contribution, he is almost certain to start when Manchester City visit this weekend.

Trent Alexander-absence Arnold’s due to a sore groin was guaranteed to disappoint conspiracy theorists who had concocted outlandish theories for the player’s absence from Monday’s flight to Portugal.

But the banal reality of an injury that Jurgen Klopp worries will keep the defender out of Sunday’s game was little cause for celebration.

Aside from Saturday’s tense match against Brentford, in which he was by far the only visitor to struggle, Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s most impressive performers this season.

But there’s one man Klopp has never hesitated to call on when things go tough.

And, once again, James Milner’s adaptability was crucial in making up for the loss of the regular right-back.

During the first few minutes, Porto made it plain that they wanted fast winger Luis Diaz to run at the stand-in.

