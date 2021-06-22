Jurgen Klopp has three options for dealing with Liverpool’s transfer danger.

At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has always preferred a small group, stating that the quality of the players at his disposal is more important than the quantity.

Small squads with competitive teams require adaptable players who can cover several roles with a small number of players, as Gini Wijnaldum recently shown.

Klopp’s no.2 Pep Ljinders has previously referred to Wijnaldum as the “perfect Liverpool player” due to his adaptability, saying, “Wijnaldum is pre-eminently such a player who fits into numerous roles.”

To counter Klopp’s limited squad preferences, players such as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson have all played in several positions on the field, with Joe Gomez proving particularly valuable in defence for the Reds.

Gomez has progressed to become a centre-back, however he began his career as a left-back under Brendan Rodgers before being used as a right-back under Klopp.

Given Neco Williams’ possible exit from the club, his adaptability could be crucial next season, with Liverpool reportedly willing to pay approximately £10 million for his services.

Given the confirmed acquisition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer, it is logical to anticipate that Gomez will resume occasional right-back responsibilities if Williams departs.

The French centre-back will give Klopp’s defense a much-needed boost; if everyone was fit save Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Konate could theoretically play together in the center, with Gomez on the right and Andy Robertson on the left.

Many would argue that the Reds would need to sign a new right-back in the transfer market to replace Williams, but Klopp’s small-squad philosophy suggests otherwise, with Konate’s arrival able to free up Gomez if necessary.

Given the stylistic differences between Gomez and Alexander-Arnold, as well as the latter’s injury history, it is not an ideal scenario, but it is a squad empty option that Liverpool frequently considers.

Milner may also fill in when needed, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is a difficult player, might be put to the test in the role. The summary comes to a close.