Jurgen Klopp has received mixed injury news after spotting four items in Liverpool training.

When Liverpool travels to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, they will be looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

The Reds have gone 20 games without losing in all competitions, with 11 of those coming this season ahead of their most recent Champions League match.

On Monday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby before flying out to Spain later that day.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

After Curtis Jones returned from international duty injured last week, Klopp was less than impressed with the Football Association.

Despite missing the previous game in Slovenia due to a tight groin, Jones came off the bench in England’s under-21s win in Andorra on Monday.

It meant he missed the Reds’ Saturday romp at Watford, causing the manager’s pre-match rage.

Jones, on the other hand, was able to participate fully in the practice session on Monday and is expected to play against Atletico.

However, one midfielder, like Harvey Elliott, is still missing.

Thiago Alcantara will not be able to return to Spain since he has not fully healed from a calf ailment that has kept him out for a month.

Before he can be considered for selection, Klopp has indicated that the Spaniard must return to full team training.

The earliest date for a comeback is Sunday against Manchester United.

In Kirkby, Nat Phillips, who has yet to play for the first team this season, was one of the players on display.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, an Academy midfielder, was also impressive for a U21 team that included Phillips in an EFL Trophy defeat at Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

This season, the 20-year-old has taken part in several first-team training sessions with the senior group and has been all smiles.

On Saturday, he made his Premier League 2 debut at Anfield, as the U23s defeated Arsenal 3-0.

Fabinho and Alisson, of course, were not present at Kirkby.

The pair flew directly from Brazil to Madrid on Friday to prepare for the game and avoid the 10-day tailored quarantine in the United Kingdom.

They’ll meet up with the rest of the team later Monday in preparation for the game on Tuesday.

And they’re not coming back in. “Summary concludes.”