Jurgen Klopp has discovered a new starter for Liverpool at the ideal time.

On Monday evening, Ibrahima Konate wasn’t the only summer Liverpool addition who made his debut start in front of his new fans at Anfield.

Except, of course, it had been almost a year since Kostas Tsimikas joined the Reds as Andy Robertson’s understudy.

Not that being locked out of stadiums for so long would have made much of a difference to supporters’ chances of seeing the Greece international in action.

Tsimikas only made seven appearances, only two of which were as a starter. He hasn’t played in the Premier League for more than 10 minutes.

Of course, the 26-year-old isn’t the first player to take some time to acclimatize to working with Jurgen Klopp’s team, especially given his injury-plagued rookie season.

Andy Robertson, for example, was little noticed during his first few months at Anfield before blooming into one of Europe’s top left-backs.

Tsimikas’ promising pre-season, which drew praise from Klopp, will now be put to the test after it was confirmed that Robertson will miss the start of the season due to ankle ligament damage.

The last friendly against Osasuna served as a good warm-up for the Greek, who is expected to make his complete Premier League debut against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

It felt reassuring in a way.

The limited evidence that the left-back possesses a solid delivery was clearly emphasized, both last season and this summer.

Before Tsimikas exchanged passes with Takumi Minamino and crossed for Roberto Firmino to net Liverpool’s second, a wonderful line of play finished with Tsimikas exchanging passes with Takumi Minamino and crossing for Roberto Firmino to net Liverpool’s second.

There were some red flags – Joe Gomez bailed Tsimikas out after one terrible pass in the first half, and the left-back was outjumped at the far post by Kike for Osasuna’s goal – but nothing to worry about if he gets the nod at Carrow Road.

Konate? Defensively, he was rarely disturbed, though one attempt to take on the entire Osasuna attacking line was a touch bold.

Konate may have to wait for his competitive debut because Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip appear to be moving ahead as the centre-back pairing to open the season.

