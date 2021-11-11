Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his displeasure with Steven Gerrard’s leadership of Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard, the new manager of Aston Villa, has long been considered to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Gerrard spent the first three years of his senior managing career with Rangers, where he was a legend during his playing days at Anfield.

And his achievements in Glasgow, where he led the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years, have prompted Villa to pursue him.

Liverpool’s Premier League opponents have offered the 41-year-old a three-and-a-half-year contract and the opportunity to further his management career in one of the world’s toughest competitions.

There will be strong clamor for Gerrard to replace Klopp at Liverpool if he performs well at Villa Park.

Klopp’s contract at Anfield expires in 2024, and he has already discussed who might succeed him.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, the German has publicly acknowledged club great Sir Kenny Dalglish for his support, and Gerrard has done the same.

Klopp was asked who he would choose to succeed him when the time comes for him to leave Liverpool back in 2019.

In September 2019, Klopp informed FourFourTwo, “Kenny and Stevie have both been a really tremendous help from day one.”

“Second, my job as a manager has little to do with the folks in my immediate vicinity.” If Liverpool fired me tomorrow, Kenny might be the first man in line to replace me, but they’d most likely invite Stevie down from Glasgow.

“Stevie, if you ask me who should follow me, I’d say. I assist him whenever I am able.

“It’s not about them getting your job; it’s about you not being good enough.”

“I’m old enough to realize that I devote my all to this job.” I’m not a genius, and I’m not perfect, but I offer everything I have to the club. If that’s enough, that’s fantastic. If it isn’t, then it is simply a situational issue.

“I’m not envious, and I’m not pessimistic.” I’m entirely honest with you. You’ll get my assistance if you desire it.

“My family thinks I’m too fast to open up, but I think it’s a waste of time to be any other way.” That’s how: I enjoy life, I enjoy my profession, and I enjoy most people.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”