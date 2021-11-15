Jurgen Klopp has a problem with Liverpool that no one is talking about.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t take long to figure out what needed to be fixed at Liverpool.

Klopp was still getting his bearings after taking over from Brendan Rodgers when he was worried by what he saw when Crystal Palace handed the Reds their first defeat in November 2015.

With eight minutes remaining, Palace made it 2-1, leading portions of the Anfield fans to quietly abandon their seats and exit.

“I turned around and felt fairly alone at the time,” Klopp explained. “It’s up to us to decide when it’s ended.” A month later, the Reds’ manager drew scorn by pleading with his players to join the team.