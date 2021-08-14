Jurgen Klopp gives Jordan Henderson an update on Liverpool’s future as the former Red is on target against Arsenal.

Saturday, August 14th’s morning digest.

Sergi Canos became the first player to score in the Premier League’s 2021-22 season on Friday evening, putting his name in the record books.

In Brentford’s first Premier League encounter against Arsenal, the former Liverpool winger scored after 22 minutes to put the newly promoted Bees ahead.

Canos spent a season on loan at Griffin Park in 2015 before joining Norwich in the summer of 2016 in a transfer worth up to £4.5 million.

He re-joined Brentford on a permanent contract in January 2017 after failing to make an impact at Carrow Road.

Though Canos’ decision to leave Liverpool irritated his grandfather, he felt he needed to move on in order to advance in his career.

The 24-year-old acknowledged to Brentford’s YouTube channel this week: “When I left Liverpool, I knew I had to take two steps back to make a giant jump ahead, and my granddad didn’t like it, my grandad didn’t want it.”

The complete story may be found here.

Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future, according to Jurgen Klopp, will be decided by a new contract.

This summer, the Reds captain has been linked with both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and talk about his future at Anfield persists.

Henderson’s current contract has two years left on it, and initial talks about extending it earlier this year resulted in little movement.

Liverpool’s summer policy of tying down important players to longer contracts continued on Friday as Virgil van Dijk signed a contract extension until 2025, becoming the fourth high-profile member of the club to do so in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker.

Henderson’s agents, on the other hand, have failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Klopp, on the other hand, dismissed concerns about the team’s immediate future without the long-serving captain, saying he isn’t concerned about Henderson’s departure just yet.

Klopp stated, “It is crucial, but it will happen.” “However it is, we will work it out. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll figure it out.”

The complete story may be found here.