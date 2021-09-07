Jurgen Klopp faces selection headaches as a result of Liverpool’s injury news.

Following the international break, Liverpool is getting closer to returning to Premier League play.

The Reds, like the bulk of European leagues, are now in the midst of their first break of the season.

Jurgen Klopp will be praying that none of his players who are on international duty suffer any injuries or setbacks while they are gone.

However, due to injury, a couple of players have already had to return to Merseyside early.

There were also a couple of people on the treatment list who stayed at Kirkby during the break to continue receiving treatment.

Here’s a rundown of Liverpool’s current injury status ahead of their trip to Leeds United this weekend.

Liverpool were handed an injury blow in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea as Roberto Firmino left with a hamstring injury before halftime.

Later, he would undergo scans to determine the seriousness of the injury, although the team has yet to set a timetable for his comeback.

He is anticipated to be out for a few weeks, which means he will be unavailable this weekend and is a huge worry for the Milan match as well as Crystal Palace’s Premier League visit on September 18.

Harvey Elliott was recently omitted from the England Under-21 squad, which was one of Liverpool’s most recent injury setbacks.

Elliott suffered an unidentified injury during the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, according to the FA, and has returned to Merseyside for treatment.

Liverpool are confident that Elliott will be able to recuperate in time to play this weekend, although there is no formal timetable for his return as of yet.

Takumi Minamino, who was with Japan at the time, was also injured while on international assignment.

With a thigh injury, the 26-year-old was forced to withdraw from his national team’s roster and has since returned to Merseyside.

With Milan on the horizon on September 15, Minamino is unlikely to be fit to play Leeds United this weekend.

Williams was removed from the Wales team for this month’s international fixtures with an unclear ailment not long after Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

Williams is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold starting at right-back.

The clock is ticking. “The summary has come to an end.”