Jurgen Klopp exposes a chat between Sadio Mane and an expert that explains Liverpool’s stance.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed reports that Sadio Mane is suffering from a confidence crisis, predicting that the Liverpool striker would regain his scoring touch at Chelsea.

During Tuesday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, Mane squandered a golden opportunity to break a goal drought that has now lasted nine games, equaling his worst such run as a Reds player.

This is in sharp contrast to his early-season form, when the Senegalese scored nine goals in his first 16 games.

Mane is set to start against Stamford Bridge on Sunday, after which Liverpool might be without him for a month if he travels to the Africa Cup of Nations.