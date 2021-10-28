Jurgen Klopp explains how Tyler Morton can become a regular for Liverpool.

After an impressive full debut, Jurgen Klopp has detailed steps to increase Tyler Morton’s chances of playing regular first-team football.

Morton was one of the more outstanding players for the much-changed Reds in their Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Preston North End on Wednesday.

After earning his senior debut in the second half of the previous round’s victory over Norwich City, the 18-year-old midfielder was starting for the first time.

Morton played a part in the 62nd-minute opener, with a superb raking pass freeing Neco Williams behind the Preston defenders to provide a cross that Takumi Minamino converted.

While admiring the child, Klopp also revealed how Liverpool can assist in bringing about a noticeable development.

“Tyler is clearly a tremendous talent and a real smart footballer,” the Reds manager remarked.

“His natural movements and placement are excellent. He is a bright young man with excellent skill.

“Now we have to make sure we can get him a body for adult football, and he’s not too strong or too small, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to get him ready for this,” says the coach.

With an improvised finish six minutes from time, Divock Origi ensured Liverpool’s advancement to the quarter-finals.

Klopp, who made 11 changes and gave a surprise debut to 18-year-old Academy winger Harvey Blair, thinks the Reds’ overall performance was not convincing.

He admitted, “We didn’t play well.” “We got off to a good start, but then we completely lost our framework, and that was the issue.”

“We were too pumped up, too eager to get the ball, everyone wanted to drop, and we didn’t have anyone between the lines, so that’s to be expected.” When young boys don’t get a lot of opportunities to play together, that’s exactly what might happen.

“They do some training together, but not a lot, and anything may happen.” However, it made the game difficult for Preston, who were unconcerned about the ball; they knocked it long and fought for it, and then had set-pieces.

“They gained momentum, and we lost some, as football games go, but I witnessed some excellent individual performances.” We can play a lot better, but I noticed something.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”