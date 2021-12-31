Jurgen Klopp discusses how Liverpool’s’suffering’ players responded on the trip home from their defeat to Leicester.

On Liverpool’s return from Leicester on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp stated that “everyone was hurting.”

And the Reds’ manager has asked for a robust response when his COVID-affected team visits Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp’s team will travel to west London with three more coronavirus infections confirmed in their ranks, although the manager was unable to identify the trio during his press conference on Friday.

Liverpool will move above Thomas Tuchel’s team into second place in the Premier League with a win, but they may be a dozen points behind league leaders Manchester City before kick-off, with the champions playing away at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Klopp claims that the entire squad was unhappy by the 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night, and he has challenged his players to make amends for their poor performance.

“Everyone was in a lot of pain, and on the way back, it wasn’t like anyone wanted loud music on the plane or anything like that,” Klopp added.

“That’s how it is; we weren’t expecting it, but it happened.

“We now have a second chance, which is pretty much the only positive aspect of the English football schedule.

“You play pretty much all of the time, so you have the opportunity to express a reaction quite quickly, yes,” I don’t see any mental reasons why we shouldn’t respond to that performance. I’m not sure what the physical reasons are.” He continued, ” “Chelsea hasn’t had a single difficulty with motivation this season, in my opinion.

“They’ve looked like a really, really powerful team to me for a long, long time this year, with a lot of choices to adjust.

“They are unquestionably a top team. I’m very sure Thomas [Tuchel] perceived it the same way I did.

“In the meantime, the squad looks a little different. The team can always line up with good players, but the number of games you have to play when you don’t have your entire roster is difficult.

“The issue isn’t one of motive. It wasn’t for us, it wasn’t for Chelsea, and I’m very confident the issue we have is simply Man’s quality.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”