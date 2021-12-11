Jurgen Klopp discusses fourth official ‘talks’ during Liverpool’s triumph and discloses what he said to Steven Gerrard at full time.

After Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp revealed what he said to Steven Gerrard at the final whistle.

The Reds won 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second half, while the Villans felt they should have got a penalty late on after Alisson collided with Danny Ings in the box.

As the Liverpool icon made his comeback to Anfield, referee Stuart Attwell made a number of controversial decisions, but Klopp stated there was never any risk of him clashing with Gerrard over any incidents during the game.

“He congratulated me, and I thanked him,” the German remarked to reporters. “We won the game, and that has nothing to do with (what) we have to discuss.”

“Nothing will be able to stand between him and me.” We’re both really dedicated when it comes to the games. This is the game’s premise.

“You can be closest friends with someone, but you still want to defeat them when you play against them.” In the past, I had a similar issue with David Wagner, for example.

“The whole hullabaloo was completely justified, but there was one individual for whom it wasn’t so simple, and that was Stevie.” We can’t change his status as a Liverpool legend, and we shouldn’t try.

“They performed a fantastic job and definitely fought hard for a win here today, driven on by Stevie.” It’s fine, and I like that we gained the three points in the end.” Klopp also lauded fourth official Graham Scott’s performance, though the German downplayed any heated exchanges he had with him over the 90 minutes.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, When pressed, he insisted, “Talks!”

“I have to admit, the fourth official gave an outstanding performance. I was in great shape.

“He is incapable of making any decisions.” He doesn’t whistle, although he does occasionally assist the referee. He sits just in front of us and does a terrific job.

“However, we had discussions rather than fights.”