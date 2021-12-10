Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool’s £65 million transfer as a “double transfer raid.”

The importance of the final game in the Champions League group stage varies greatly depending on a team’s qualification status.

In the last two seasons, the Reds have enjoyed the luxury of playing dead rubbers in their final group game, but there was still a lot to play for in their final encounter in both 2004/05 and 2018/19, campaigns in which they went on to win the title.

The 3-1 victory against Olympiakos in 2004 is the more memorable of the two, but the 1-0 victory over Napoli three years ago this week was just as significant, at least for one player.

When Liverpool paid a new world record cost for a goalkeeper by buying Alisson Becker from Roma in 2018, not everyone thought they were making the right decision.

He did, however, make an excellent point-blank save from Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage time three years ago to enable the Reds advance to the last-16.

"The save Allison made?" Jurgen Klopp stated after the game. "I'm speechless," says the speaker.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is still being watched by Liverpool.

The Reds, on the other hand, are unlikely to make an official approach during the transfer window next month.

With Divock Origi’s long-term future out in the air, the club’s recruitment department is hoping to bring in another attacker before the 2022/23 season begins.

Bowen is still on their radar after a strong start to the season for the Hammers.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds, is another target for club scouts, but a deal for the Brazilian is unlikely to happen this month.

