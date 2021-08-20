Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah’s contract after Liverpool’s “absolutely ridiculous” allegation.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that talks over a new Liverpool contract have begun with Mohamed Salah.

However, the Reds’ manager refused to reveal too much about the talks with the Egyptians’ representatives.

Salah’s contract extension expires in two years, and he was identified early this year as one of five key players the club wanted to talk about about new terms this summer.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk have all signed new contracts this summer, with more on the way.

Salah’s brilliance throughout his stay at Anfield has prompted Liverpool to reward him, and any new terms will almost certainly make him the club’s most well-paid player, with a wage raise taking him above the £200,000-a-week he is already thought to earn.

Klopp acknowledged that plans are in the works to extend Salah’s time at Anfield, but he remained tight-lipped about the specifics of those talks.

“Yes, I am involved in pretty much everything in the club,” Klopp replied when asked if he was part in those talks.

“It’s possible that some conversations take place without me, but other from that, I’m aware of everything, and it’s how it always is, we don’t talk about these things.

“I know with Hendo (Jordan Henderson’s contract situation), we adjusted things a little bit, but it doesn’t mean we’ll discuss and inform you (the media) about every single step we take in any negotiations and something like that from now on.

“Two things: Mo is obviously in a really, really good place football-wise, mood-wise, and how he’s been acting since the day he returned has been just fantastic.

“So we’re all adults, we’re all professionals, there are talks and talks, and when a decision is made, we’ll let you know.

“Until then, the only thing that matters is how the parties collaborate on these issues.

“It’s not about Mo; it’s more universal, so if that’s ideal, we don’t have to talk about anything else, and 35 people may talk in the background, but we only have two years.”

