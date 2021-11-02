Jurgen Klopp confirms a double return for Atletico Madrid after Naby Keita’s injury.

With a hamstring injury, Jurgen Klopp has stated that Naby Keita will be out “for a time.”

But Klopp has given a more upbeat update on Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, who are both expected to play against Atletico Madrid.

Keita was taken off after 20 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton due to a hamstring problem, less than a week after being stretchered out in the second half of Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing.

While Keita was able to recover quickly from Paul Pogba’s clumsy challenge, Klopp believes the latest ailment will keep the midfielder out for a longer amount of time.

“Naby has a hamstring injury and will be out for a long,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Atletico Madrid’s visit.

“Apart from that, Millie (James Milner) is out, as are others who have been around for a while.

“But, sure, Fabinho and Thiago have been training normally and are in contention, which is clearly a positive thing.

“That’s helpful, so we’ll see what happens, but injuries are common at this point in the season.

“We have to accept it as long as they are not too harsh, and as a result, some players will return, hopefully soon, and they will be in contention as well.

“But for tomorrow, definitely, only the fit players.”

Thiago and Fabinho returned to training on Monday and will participate in an open session on Tuesday ahead of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Thiago hasn’t played since limping off in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on September 18, and Fabinho was absent from United’s thrashing last month.

The Reds have won all three games in Group B of the Champions League, defeating AC Milan, Porto, and Atletico Madrid.

With a win over Simeone’s side, the Reds will advance to the last 16 with two games to spare.