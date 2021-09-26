Jurgen Klopp claims Mohamed Salah is “crazy” and admits to Liverpool’s dressing room.

Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah’s “crazy” numbers, which helped him hit yet another Liverpool milestone.

Salah scored the Reds’ second goal in a tense 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday, making it his 100th Premier League goal for the club.

The Egyptian became the quickest player in the Premier League to reach a century, doing it in 151 appearances, one fewer than Roger Hunt.

Salah also passed Sam Raybould into the top ten scorers in club history with his 131st goal in all competitions.

And Klopp lavished praise on the forward, saying that they might have to create him a new shirt to commemorate the achievement.

“He scored 100 in the league two weeks ago, and now he has 100 (in the league) for Liverpool,” stated Klopp.

“We previously gave him the shirt with the number 100 on the back, so we may have to give him another one!”

“However, this is exceptional. We all know that in the future, when people look back on this squad, some players will be mentioned 100 percent, and Mo Salah will be mentioned 100 percent because his numbers here are outrageous and unbelievable.

“However, I am familiar with Mo. And now he’s sitting in the locker room, reflecting on the two chances he missed or didn’t take.

“Perhaps he’ll be the first player to score 150 goals next time.

“Without a doubt, that is an extremely fantastic achievement.”