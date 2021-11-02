Jurgen Klopp answers to Diego Simeone’s claim about a handshake and explains what will happen following Liverpool’s match.

As Liverpool prepares to meet Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp claims he has no problem with Diego Simeone’s refusal to shake hands.

The Reds know that if they beat Simeone’s side on Wednesday night, they would qualify for the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare in Group B.

Simeone enraged Klopp by refusing to join in the post-match celebrations after Liverpool won the identical encounter two weeks earlier at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone explained why at a press conference on Tuesday, saying he chooses not to embrace “the falseness” of traditional sportsmanship.

Klopp insists he’s cool with it as he prepares to face the fiery Argentinian coach at Anfield for the second time.

Klopp explained, “So [what Simeone said]is precisely how it is.”

“I have a lot of respect for what Diego is doing, and I’ve mentioned it both before and after the game.”

“We can’t talk about each other because we’re private people.”

“Of course, we can, but we don’t know each other very well, so that’s the situation.”

“However, I couldn’t respect what he’s doing at Atletico and how long he’s been doing it for.”

“Being in such a terrific position year after year against a lot of really quality teams is pretty impressive.”

“Was there anything in there about the handshake?”

So, as I stated after the game [in Madrid], if I had known beforehand that he did not do that, I would not have attempted it.

“I tried it and then I started waving or something, which was unnecessary on my part, and I was pretty unhappy with it.”

“However, I know because we are both emotional, and it was my reaction at the time.”

“It wasn’t required, but now that I know he doesn’t want to [shake hands]after the game, I’m fine with it.”

“We can shake hands before the game, and I assume we will do so before the game.”

“But not after that.” That’s all right. No difficulty at all, and then we can all go home happy in that department.” Liverpool has won all three of their games so far, including a victory over AC Milan. “The summary has come to an end.”