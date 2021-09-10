Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool’s transfer decision and expresses concern about Naby Keita.

Despite being substantially outspent by their primary Premier League championship opponents, Jurgen Klopp has expressed pleasure with Liverpool’s summer transfer dealings.

While Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea spent almost £300 million between them, Ibrahima Konate, a £36 million French centre-back from RB Leipzig, was the only new arrival at Anfield.

Instead, Liverpool focused on moving players on, with six players being sold for a fee, two more leaving on a free transfer, and numerous others signing season-long loan deals elsewhere.

While many Reds fans have been concerned about the lack of additional reinforcement, Klopp is satisfied with the transfer window transactions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning following FIFA’s decision to ban the club’s players.

When asked about the summer, the Reds’ general manager answered, “Good, all right.” “We brought Ibou in, we sold certain players, and we loaned some players to give them more chances to play.

“Everything is fine.”

During the international break, Liverpool were given a scare when Naby Keita was caught up in political unrest in his native Guinea.

As a result, the national team’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco was canceled, and Keita and other European-based players were eventually allowed to leave the country despite the closure of land and air borders.

And Klopp concedes there’s no certainty that security worries will be addressed by the international break next month.

“Naby is here, Naby is well, but it is obviously not nice (in Guinea),” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“We don’t have much clout there, but we did all we could with other teams to get the players out, and in the end, the European players were able to leave the country.

“However, there will be another international break in three weeks, and no one knows how it will be. All of the other players who returned from international duty are in good shape.”