Jurgen Klopp already knows the truth about Man City’s title, as the duo’s comeback is important for Liverpool.

If Liverpool is to win the Premier League this season, they must do everything they can.

However, all hope is not yet lost.

The Reds are nine points behind Manchester City, who have played one more game than the Reds.

Given City’s Saturday lunchtime match against Arsenal, that number will be two by the time Jurgen Klopp’s third-placed side kicks off their critical showdown at second-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Recent results have left some Liverpool fans despondent about the season’s prospects, and even if Pep Guardiola’s side wins at the Emirates Stadium, the mood is unlikely to improve.

The Reds have a lot of talent.