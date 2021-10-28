Jurgen Klopp acknowledges to a Takumi Minamino problem and claims an injury to Liverpool’s front three.

After Takumi Minamino scored in Liverpool’s win over Preston on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp explained why the Japan international hasn’t played much.

As a result of his lack of Premier League experience, the forward has only made three appearances so far this season.

Despite this, he has three goals, including a brace against Norwich City in the League Cup third round and a substitute appearance against Porto in the Reds’ 5-1 win last month.

Klopp praised Minamino as Liverpool’s finest player on the night after their win against Preston, but feels he can play even better.

“Taki is a high-quality player, but there is no problem with Taki,” the German explained to reporters. “But the other players in his position are really good, and thank God we haven’t had any injuries there,” he says.

“That’s it, but Taki has had some amazing moments and has performed far better in training than he did tonight, and he was the most threatening player.” He scored the game-winning goal, which was crucial.

“He also understands our game very well, so you can throw him in and he’ll be a huge part of our football right away.” Obviously, he was tonight. Taki was fantastic. We know he has the potential to be even great.” When complimenting Belgian striker Divock Origi’s spectacular scorpion kick goal, Klopp stated it wasn’t a game to see the best of Minamino and attacker Divock Origi.

He said, “Divock’s goal is just Divock Origi!” “Clearly, this was not a striker’s game.”

“We didn’t play particularly well, and the forwards had a terrible time, but the goal he scored was quite exceptional.”