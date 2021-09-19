Julia Bradbury has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Julia Bradbury, a TV presenter and former Countryfile star, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 51-year-old mother of three, who hosted the BBC One show until 2014 before moving to ITV, where she has hosted a number of successful series, announced the news this morning on Twitter.

“I’m sorry to say that I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and require immediate surgery,” she stated.

“Please self-check on a frequent basis, and if you have any inexplicable discomfort, tenderness, or lumps, please seek medical attention. If you’re not satisfied, get a second opinion.”

The actress hopes that by sharing her tale, more women will be encouraged to get their health evaluated.

“I hope this gives other women the confidence to keep checking and talking to their doctors, especially if something doesn’t feel “quite right,” she said.

“Please see @breastcancernow @pinkribbonfoundation for more information,” she said.

Fans and supporters, including other presenters, flocked to Twitter to send their well wishes to the celebrity.

“I’m so sad to hear about this Julia,” TV host Dan Walker stated. It takes a lot of courage to spread such a vital message.

“My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.”

“I’m really sorry to hear this, Julia,” remarked presenter and model Sophie Blake. I’m sending my love and support.”

Paddy McGuiness, a TV celebrity, also extended his well wishes, adding, “So delighted you had that check up Bradders.”

“I can’t understand how difficult it is, but I hope your recovery is quick and without potholes.”