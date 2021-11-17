Josie Gibson, who replaces Holly Willoughby on ITV This Morning, falls down in tears.

On today’s broadcast of This Morning, Josie Gibson sobbed uncontrollably.

To fill in for Holly Willoughby, the Bristol-born broadcaster was pulled in to co-host ITV’s flagship daytime show.

After contracting a stomach virus, Holly was forced to skip Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes.

Fans loved Josie’s appearance on yesterday’s broadcast, and she began the show by thanking all of the viewers who had written her notes of support.

“Social media can be a gloomy place at times, but yesterday I was flooded with love,” she explained.

“There are a lot of really nice, excellent individuals around.” It’s embarrassing, but after the show, I had a good cry for about half an hour.” Josie revealed that taking her seat on the legendary sofa was “emotional” for her, and she was moved to tears twice during Wednesday’s episode.

On today’s show, the Bristolian presenter was joined by regular host Philip Schofield, who interviewed Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter.

Josie stated that she was a huge fan of the jazz musician and was moved to tears by his stunning performance of the classic track, Hey Laura.

“Honestly, I really like your music,” she said.

During a tragic edition of the Dear Deidre section, Josie was overcome with emotion when a fan called Ellen opened up about her stillbirth.

“I’m sending you so much love, Ellen,” she said. It’s extremely difficult.” On Twitter, fans of the show were moved by Ellen’s account and commended Josie for not hiding her feelings on TV.

“Awww Josie, expressing so much compassion for Ellen,” Charlie commented.

“I love that Josie wears her heart on her sleeve and isn’t scared to share her emotions,” Jen added. As a presenter, I really enjoy her!” “Poor Josie trying to keep it together, bless her,” Jodie said. “Josie is so wonderful and kind isn’t she xx,” Jennifer tweeted.