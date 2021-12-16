Josie Gibson is being touted for a ‘leading role’ on This Morning after impressing ITV executives.

After filling in for Holly Willoughby when she was unwell, Josie Gibson left a lasting impact on fans and ITV executives.

She also returned to the sofa as a co-host of a daytime TV show with Vernon Kay, filling in for the regulars at the start of the holiday season.

According to OK!, an ITV source said the station is “spending a lot of time in Josie’s development” as the Bristolian presenter fills Holly’s shoes.

As part of the presenter shake-up, Josie Gibson will take over from Holly Willoughby.

The 36-year-old has been a part of the This Morning family as a competition presenter since 2019, but climbed up to a main role and filled in for Holly when she was sick last month.

Josie, the winner of Big Brother, was also praised for hosting the first of the Christmas shows on Monday.

The source told OK! exclusively: “ITV has put a lot of effort into Josie’s development, and they regard her as a true future star.

“They believe she, like Alison Hammond before her, has the personality and talent to take on a more prominent position on the show.

“When she stepped in for Holly at the last minute recently, she wowed the audience, and the good response gave them much to think about.

“Everyone was blown away by her chemistry with Vernon, and there’s talk of them doing future shows together when the main presenters are away on vacation.”

On Monday, viewers at home seemed to be very satisfied with Josie and Vernon, claiming that the couple’s shared energy was contagious.

As one enthralled admirer put it: “On here, I like Josie and Vernon!!! The Simon Gregson interview was hilarious.” Another Twitter user concurred, writing: “On This Morning, Vernon and Josie make an excellent team. It’s smart, kind, and hilarious, but it’s also serious when it needs to be.” A third person chimed in with their comments on the combination, saying: “This morning with Josie and Vernon has been fantastic. This is a fantastic combo.” Others expressed their want to see more of the “fun” team in the future, with some even pushing for them to become a regular part of the presenting lineup since they were a “breath of new air.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”